High court dismisses application for by-election to be held in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

SINGAPORE - The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge that called for three MPs to vacate their spots in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, and for a by-election to be held.

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) assistant treasurer Wong Souk Yee had made the application to the High Court after Madam Halimah Yacob resigned as an MP from the constituency to run in the September presidential election, which she won in a walkover.

Speaking to reporters after the ruling, SDP chairman Paul Tambyah said that SDP is "very disappointed" with the ruling. The party will study the judgment and consult with Dr Wong and her lawyer Peter Low on whether to appeal against it.

In his ruling on Monday (April 9), Justice Chua Lee Ming said that there is no legal provision for the sitting MPs in a GRC to be compelled to vacate their seats in Parliament, when only one spot has been left empty in their GRC.

He also disagreed with Dr Wong's lawyer Peter Low, who claimed there was inconsistency between the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act.

Mr Low argued that if a by-election cannot be ordered, the Parliamentary Elections Act should be interpreted such that all MPs of the GRC have to leave their spots when one or more seats are left empty, or when no remaining MP is a minority candidate.

He cited Article 49(1) of the Constitution, which states that when "the seat of a Member... has become vacant for any reason other than a dissolution of Parliament, the vacancy shall be filled by election".

But the judge, who heard the application on January 22, rejected such an interpretation of Article 49(1). The alleged inconsistency between the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act does not stand, said Justice Chua in his ruling, and the rest of the MPs in the GRC are not required to vacate their seats in such a situation.

He was not persuaded by Mr Low, who argued that Article 49(1) of the Constitution does not include the requirement that a by-election can only be called if all seats of the GRC fall vacant.

The ruling preserves the legal status quo, which requires by-elections when single seats are vacated, but not when one MP in a GRC resigns or dies. In a GRC, by-elections are required only when all MPs in the constituency vacate their seats.

SDP previously called the People's Action Party's (PAP) decision not to call a by-election unconstitutional. When Madam Halimah left the GRC to run for president, MP Zaqy Mohamad from neighbouring Chua Chu Kang GRC was appointed to take on the additional role of grassroots adviser to the ward she had been serving in.

The three remaining MPs in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC are National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, Mr Ong Teng Koon and Mr Alex Yam.

The PAP-held GRC was contested by SDP at the last general election in 2015. PAP got 68.7 per cent of votes, against SDP's 31.3 per cent.

Although SDP pulled out of the legal challenge last November when the Attorney-General argued it had no standing in the issue, Dr Wong, who is a resident of the GRC, remained as sole plaintiff.

Dr Wong was not was in court during Monday's hearing. SDP's secretary-general Chee Soon Juan and its chairman Paul Tambyah were present.