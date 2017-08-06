Heritage marker placed at site of old Taman Jurong Camp to honour pioneer NSmen

SINGAPORE - Some 600 Taman Jurong residents and pioneer NSmen gathered at Taman Jurong Greens on Sunday (Aug 6) to witness a heritage marker being placed at the site where Singapore's first batch of National Servicemen enlisted 50 years ago.

Taman Jurong Greens, the location of the former Taman Jurong Camp, is steeped in history. It was at the camp on Aug 17, 1967, that Singapore's pioneer batch of 900 NS servicemen in the 3rd and 4th Singapore Infantry Regiment were conscripted into the army.

Singapore's First Artillery Battalion was also formed in Taman Jurong Camp, where the first intake of artillery NSmen were conscripted in February 1968.

The area originally featured several five-storey one-room flats by Jurong Town Corporation (JTC), which were rapidly converted into military barracks.

Speaking at the Taman Jurong National Day Observance Ceremony 2017, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that the heritage marker, which is part of the Jurong Heritage Trail, would be "a way to honour our pioneer NSmen, and to remember their stories of duty and sacrifice, of hardship and friendship, on this field".

He said: "Today, we have peace, prosperity and a well-respected defence force because of the dedication of generations of NSmen. And we have melded together as a people, in no small part too because of NS - the boys toughing it out together, and their families too going through the sacrifice of NS together as citizens.

"We owe it most to the brave, pioneering batch of NSmen and their officers, and their families who supported them as they began a new journey for Singapore... Thank you for the journey you began for the rest of us. A journey that progresses, from each generation to the next, building strength upon strength, moving ahead as Singaporeans."

He noted that the stories of pioneering NSmen will be recorded for the benefit of posterity.

It may have been 50 years since they conscripted, but for many of Singapore's pioneer batch of National Servicemen, their memories of those early years of independence remain as vivid as ever.

Said pioneer NSman Mr Ivan Wong, 67, who recalled with pride the years he spent in the artillery battalion: "It was a far cry from what NS is today. We went through torturous training, bordering on ill treatment. But it was good because the enemy is not going to mollycoddle you."

Said LTC (Ret) Albel Singh, 68, the first Singaporean to register for NS: "We came in as boys, we left as men, we built friendships, and some of us even meet today. NS didn't distinguish between colour of skin, religion or race. We learned to grow together as a team and rely on each other."

He added: "NS has really progressed from really spartan beginnings. Educational levels have also changed. In the past, most of us had O levels, some didn't even go to school... Now, communication (between NSmen) is not a problem. But the threats and challenges have changed."