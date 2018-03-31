Heritage hunting in S'pore

Traditional craftsmanship

The houses that Mr Tan Ah Hock builds by hand usually feature elaborately decorated roofs and grand porches. But these magnificent-looking homes are actually offerings that are burned for the dead.

Mr Tan, 65, has been assembling these paper houses since he was nine. It is a craft he picked up from his father, who in turn learnt it from his own father.

First, he dips his fingers into a tub of flour-based glue, then runs them over patterned paper imported from Malaysia. Next, he fixes the paper onto a bamboo scaffolding he has tied together.

Yin fengshui practitioner Fong Chun Cheong, 36, said this practice started off as a symbol for the living to understand that the material things they have chalked up in life do not follow them into the afterlife.

Mr Fong said: "Later, it evolved as offerings for their use in the afterlife. It is considered a form of Chinese ancestral worship."

Mr Tan said the homes vary in size depending on the dead person's dialect affiliation. Paper homes for Hokkiens are one-storey high; for Teochews, it's two storeys and for Cantonese, three storeys.

Each home is sold for about $500 to $600 and distributed to businesses that deal with coffins. It takes about a day to assemble one paper house. Some come equipped with paper refrigerators, stoves and beds, and others are even flanked by servants.

"People prefer handmade paper houses as they are more sincere offerings compared with mass-manufactured paper bungalows," said Mr Tan.

Rituals and festive events

The annual Hindu festival of Thaipusam is unique in Singapore for several reasons, said kavadi-bearer Moti Lal Parsad, who has participated in the procession almost every year since 1983. He said it has a multiracial element, with non-Indians taking part as well.



A milk-pot bearer at a Thaipusam procession. ST FILE PHOTO



Other Singaporeans and tourists also make it a point to observe the religious celebration held in honour of Lord Subramaniam, also known as Lord Murugan, who represents virtue, youth and power, and is said to be the destroyer of evil.

And for more than a century, participants have been taking the same route. It starts at the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road and concludes at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

Mr Moti, 48, a driver, said he begins preparing for the procession one month in advance.

After the kavadi is assembled, he fasts for two weeks. Closer to the date, prayers are held at his home with friends and relatives.

They also help to decorate part of the kavadi with fresh flowers and gold ornaments.

He also makes kavadis for participants, fashioning them out of aluminium, stainless steel, brass and copper at a table outside his home.

Mr Moti said Thaipusam means a lot to him. "The family bonding is an important facet of preparing for Thaipusam. It's a community affair."

Performing arts

Dressed in traditional Malay attire, men and women in tanjak and cucuk sanggul headgear dance on stage.

Their performance incorporates dance moves from the Malay silat, zapin and joget, but the music is multicultural and features instruments such as the Indian sitar, Malay accordion, Chinese erhu and the violin.

The Era Dance Theatre has been staging performances reflecting Singapore's melting pot of cultures since it was set up in 1992. Their other performances incorporate Chinese and Indian classic and folk dance movements.

Co-founder Osman Abdul Hamid, 56, said they "weave the different elements into one seamless fabric to showcase the rich dance and music heritage of our country". He said such fusion dancing harks back to the 1960s and 1970s with groups such as the National Dance Company and People's Association Cultural Troupe promoting this form of art.

He added: "I feel that such performances reflect who we are as Singaporeans - we are a diverse lot."

Era Dance Theatre, which has 25 active members, also runs the Kacip Mas Dulang Permata - a platform for choreographers to showcase their works, and the Muara Festival, a regional Malay dance and music festival.

Oral traditions and expressions

The Gunong Sayang Association performs a play in Baba Malay that tells the story of a bibik who was forced to disguise herself as a maid to work for her son who had abandoned her.

Called Biji Mata Mak (Mother's Pet), it is based on the real-life story of an unfilial son.

In the play, the son chases his mother out of his wealthy in-laws' home in Kuala Lumpur because he is embarrassed that she is poor.

The mother eventually returns to Singapore, only to cry herself blind.

Mr Frederick Soh, 50, the vice-president of the association, said: "The son eventually reconciles with his mother after the family majie (domestic helper) chides the boy for being unfilial.

"Such performances capture the stories of the community and the values, including filial piety, which we hold dear."

The association, which dates back to 1910, said it is the only one in Singapore to stage performances in Baba Malay.

It is credited with reviving Peranakan theatre in Singapore in the 1980s and has played a key role in preserving dondang sayang - the improvisation of Peranakan poems or pantuns (four-line verses) which are usually sung.

Located in Joo Chiat, the association has 210 members today. The group - whose name means mountain of love - organises talks and conducts classes in embroidery, kueh making and the Peranakan card game Cherki, as well as Baba Malay.

Mr Soh believes that the poetic art form of dondang sayang and the plays performed in Baba Malay by the association stand a chance of being among Singapore's nominees for Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage Representative List.

He said: " It's a hybrid and multi-faceted culture and, at the same time, a living cultural heritage that is still practised today."

Knowledge, practices concerning nature and the universe

Chinese labourers in the early 1900s suffering from aches would often rely on ointments for relief. Some purchased "red flower oil", which relieves sprains and bruises, from peddler and herbalist Mr Tong Chee Leong.

Mr Tong who was from Guangzhou, China, had access to various essential oils because of Singapore's position as an entrepot.

He also produced a eucalyptus embrocation which can serve as an antiseptic, as well as a citronella oil concoction known to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Mr Tong's business was officially registered in 1916. By that time, he had a shop in Pagoda Street, Chinatown.

His son, and his grandsons, later took over the business. Its longevity makes it Singapore's oldest medicated oil and balms company.

Today, Chop Wah On sells 22 products, including crocodile oil for skin-related ailments, from its shop in Upper Cross Street and various pharmacies across the island.

Mr Tong Kok Kong, 72, the third generation co-owner and the executive director of the company said: "These are secret formulations we make at our two factories in Eunos and Sims Avenue.

"My grandfather passed on the knowledge to my father. My father then carried on with the business and experimentation. As he knew English, he was able to import more materials and the company's product range expanded."

This form of intangible cultural heritage can be classified under the Unesco category "knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe".

Mr Tong said the company's products are popular with tourists from Hong Kong and China. Europeans buy them as well. He said: "We have grown into a trustworthy brand because of our effective formulations and Singapore's reputation for creating quality products."

GO ONLINE

What do you think should be Singapore's first item on the Unesco list? Share a photo of it on Instagram with the hashtag #sgintangibles and tag us @straits_times