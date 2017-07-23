Here's the deal - just scan the code

As part of the Great Singapore Sale, rovers from the GoSpree app reached out to shoppers at various locations, such as Bugis Junction, Orchard Road and Marina Bay. The event, which is back for the second time this year, was held from 2pm to 7pm yesterday. The rovers were in T-shirts with QR codes, which shoppers with the app on their cellphones scanned to receive shopping coupons. UFM 100.3 radio DJ Christie, also known as Xiaozhu, was at Bugis Junction to launch the event aimed at promoting the GoSpree mobile app. The app is an initiative by the Singapore Retailers Association, which gives shoppers exclusive offers from more than 100 retailers. Besides scanning the QR codes, shoppers also answered questions about the app for a chance to win shopping and cosmetic vouchers worth $130 in all.