Helping students become socially responsible

The Values In Action (VIA) programme is aimed at developing students into socially responsible citizens who contribute to the building of stronger communities.

It replaced the Community Involvement Programme (CIP) in 2012 and is compulsory for students in primary schools, secondary schools, junior colleges and centralised institutes.

The change signalled a shift in emphasis - from providing community service to developing desired values in students.

Through the VIA programme, students learn about community issues and the needs of others, and come up with proposals on how they can contribute to improvements in school, at home or in the community.

At the primary school level, the programme focuses on the home and the school community.

At the secondary and junior college levels, the focus is on the school and the wider community.

Unlike in the CIP, there are no minimum hours to fulfil, but students would have had some opportunity to go through the VIA programme in the past five years. They are not graded on their contributions in the programme.

Schools can customise their VIA schemes, setting aside curriculum time for reflection by students.