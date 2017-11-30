Helping seniors manage finances

A pilot scheme will allow social workers with voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) to apply for powers to manage the finances of seniors under their care.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development said the scheme will cover seniors who are 60 and above, have no family support and show signs of a declining ability to make decisions for themselves.

Two VWOs - Touch Community Services and AMKFSC Community Services - have been chosen for the pilot that starts early next year.

The pilot will run for at least a year before the ministry decides whether to expand it.

