Helping Earth Day message take root

Planting trees to observeEarth Day at Juying Primary yesterday were (from left) Madam Rahimah Jaffar, chairman of the school's Parent Support Group; Mr Lee Seng Hai, superintendent of schools, Cluster West 3; Mr Yee Chia Hsing, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC; and Mrs Sroya Jaswant, the school principal. Pupils and staff planted eight fruit trees. Mrs Jaswant said: "The environment is like our third teacher... Students can learn about our rich biodiversity and the importance of reducing wastage from exploring nature." The school also set a new Singapore record by creating 1,700 butterfly cut-outs from recycled drink cartons. Raising concerns about the depletion of fish stocks, Mr Yee said Singapore could lead in protecting the marine ecosystem.