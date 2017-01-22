Hello, meet my 'boyfriend'

For some, visiting relatives and making the rounds at Chinese New Year can be a stressful time.

It can be especially trying for single women, who may have to face an onslaught of questions about marriage and children from well-meaning relatives. To lend a hand and earn some extra cash, some men are offering to be boyfriends for hire for the festive period - and there seems to be takers.

On classifieds site Locanto, for example, at least seven men were found to be offering their services online last week, with rates as high as $750 for a half day of visiting.

One who had advertised his services for the first two days of Chinese New Year at rates starting from $200 for four hours told The Sunday Times that he had received 10 inquiries within the first day of the posting, and secured two full-day bookings.

Local rent-a-friend service Pally Asia, which was launched last year, said it sees an increase in bookings for festive periods such as Christmas and Chinese New Year. Its friends-for-hire, called "pallies", suit a variety of needs ranging from a work-out buddy to a bridesmaid or a fake boyfriend. Prices start at $250 for a fake partner.

"Any occasion where close relatives are involved tends to be sensitive, and pallies are able to help for CNY meals and visits," said a spokesman.

While it declined to reveal how many "pallies" it has, the firm said it has an even number of men and women, mostly aged between 21 and 40. They are matched with clients on an ad hoc basis.

One "pally", who works in banking and wanted to be known only as Gavin, told The Sunday Times ahead of his first booking as a fake boyfriend that he was excited about the experience.

The 38-year-old, who is married, said his wife does not mind as Pally sets boundaries on touching.

He has spoken to his client, who is similar in age and works in finance, over the phone to prepare a back story for their "relationship".

"Women face more pressure from kaypoh (nosy) aunties who ask awkward or embarrassing questions. I'm glad I can help somebody to get out of a tricky situation," he said.

Some, on the other hand, are escaping the stress of Chinese New Year by getting away for the long weekend. Travel search engine Kayak said it has seen a 72 per cent increase in last-minute travel searches over last month, with Bangkok, Bali and Tokyo topping searches for the festive period.

Chan Brothers Travel, which has seen a 30 per cent rise in bookings for regional cruises over last year's number, said cruises tend to be popular for Chinese New Year as they are convenient for large families travelling together.

Royal Caribbean's four-night cruise to Kuala Lumpur and Phuket on Jan 27 and 31 sold out last month.

Said Dynasty Travel's director of marketing communications Alicia Seah: "We are seeing more young couples travel during Chinese New Year as they may not have many relatives to visit, and take advantage of the long weekend to go away."

Administrator Janet Ang, 41, will be going to Penang with family for the first four days of Chinese New Year. "There is more of a festive mood there, and shopping is cheap. We can also play with firecrackers there."

Tiffany Fumiko Tay