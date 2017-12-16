Heavy traffic towards Johor at checkpoints: ICA

SINGAPORE - Those looking to travel north to Malaysia were caught in heavy traffic on Saturday (Dec 16), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

Traffic leaving Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint was heavy at 9.15am, ICA said in a Facebook post. By 3pm, there was congestion at the Tuas Checkpoint as well.

ICA said the heavy traffic was due to a backflow of traffic from Malaysia.

"Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website before embarking on their journey," wrote ICA.

A check on the One Motoring website showed long lines of traffic from the Woodlands Causeway towards Johor at 4.14pm.

However, traffic appeared clear at Tuas Checkpoint and the Second Link.

ICA had said earlier this week that about 430,000 people are expected to clear the two checkpoints daily during the December holiday period. This is 30,000 more than usual.

Traffic is expected to be heavier in the days leading up to Christmas and the New Year.