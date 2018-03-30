Heavy traffic stretches overnight at land checkpoints due to Good Friday weekend

SINGAPORE - Land checkpoints saw heavy traffic for more than 16 hours since Thursday evening (March 29), as motorists head for Malaysia over the Good Friday weekend.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) first posted on Facebook at 6.35pm on Thursday, warning motorists to expect delays due to heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

On Friday morning, ICA said in an update that traffic leaving Singapore is "extremely heavy" at the checkpoints.

The authority said in a Facebook post at 7.20am: "Delays are expected. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring website before embarking on their journey."

On social media, some people reported being stuck in the jam for several hours since the wee hours of Friday.

Several photos posted on Facebook show a long, snaking queue of vehicles towards the Woodlands checkpoint.

At 10.30am, ICA said that departure traffic at the checkpoints remains extremely heavy due to backflow from Malaysia.