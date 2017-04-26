Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Labour Day weekend: ICA

SINGAPORE - Traffic is expected to be heavy at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints over the Labour Day long weekend, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (April 26).

The traffic is expected to be particularly heavy from Friday to Monday. Monday, May 1, is Labour Day.

ICA advised travellers to expect delays and adjust their travel plans if possible.

Motorists were advised to check the traffic situation at both land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

Travellers can refer to the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the expressways, ICA said.

Travellers were reminded to check and ensure that they are using their own passports with a remaining validity of six months or more before setting off.



GRAPHIC: IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY



There have been instances of Singaporeans using the wrong passports or passports which have been reported lost. These lead to delays and cause inconvenience to the passport holders and other checkpoints users.

Lost passports can no longer be used for travelling even if they are found subsequently. These passports will be cancelled by ICA, and any attempt to use them is an offence under the Passports Act.

Those who do so may be punished by a fine of up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to 10 years.

Passports that have been recovered must be surrendered to the ICA within 14 days to prevent abuse by persons with ill-intent.

Failure to surrender the recovered passport is an offence and may be punished by a fine of up to $3,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

ICA said it will continue to take necessary measures to improve clearance efficiency as much as possible without compromising security.

"We seek travellers' understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak periods."

For more traffic Information:

a. Call the traffic information hotline at 68630117;

b. Tune in to the radio for the latest traffic conditions; or

c. Visit LTA's One Motoring website (www.onemotoring.com.sg) or MyTransport.SG portal (www.mytransport.sg) to check the latest traffic conditions.