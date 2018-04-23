Heavy rain in Singapore on Monday; flash floods reported in at least 2 areas

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain caused flash floods in several areas in Singapore on Monday afternoon (April 23).

National water agency PUB first tweeted at about 1.30pm that there was a flash flood at the slip road from Stevens Road to Balmoral Road.

PUB said that a lane on the two-lane road was affected, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Traffic remains passable, PUB added in a subsequent tweet. PUB later said that the flash flood in the area had subsided.

Flash floods were also reported at the junction of Gilstead Road and Dunearn Road at about 2pm, with both lanes on the road affected.

Meanwhile, there were high flood risk in other parts of Singapore, including New Upper Changi Road and Chai Chee Road, where the water level had risen above 90 per cent.

Earlier, the National Environment Agency had warned of heavy rain over many areas of Singapore from 1.30pm to 3pm.

