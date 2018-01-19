Heavy rain expected in the evening, high flood risk at Sime Darby: PUB

SINGAPORE - National water agency PUB on Friday (Jan 19) issued an alert of heavy rain that was expected over Singapore in the evening.

PUB also issued a high flood risk for the Sime Darby Centre area in Dunearn Road, where water levels in the drain it monitors were at almost 90 per cent.

In its tweet issued at 5.53pm, PUB said heavy rain was expected over many areas in Singapore from 5.55pm to 6.45pm, citing the National Environment Agency (NEA).

NEA's two-hour forecast on its website indicates rain across the island, ranging from light showers to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds.

Singapore is experiencing wet weather from the prevailing north-east monsoon.

However, the forecast for the second half of January is less wet than the first, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its fortnightly outlook.

The island had experienced rainfall that was "significantly above normal" in the first half of January.

The highest rainfall of 339.4mm (206 per cent above average) was recorded at Paya Lebar.

The unusually heavy rainfall on Jan 8 led to flash floods in nine locations in eastern Singapore.