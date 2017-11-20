Young doctors here hit hard by stress

The majority of young doctors training to be specialists feel burnt-out, found a study that surveyed 500 medical residents across 34 specialities.

This may have implications for patient care, as burnout can affect how empathetic doctors feel.

Patients tend to be more satisfied with doctors who are seen as more empathetic, said Dr Lee Phong Teck, a cardiologist who is one of the study's authors.

The study was conducted by doctors from the National Heart Centre Singapore, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Duke-NUS Medical School.

Researchers said measures to help build resilience, such as mentorship and guidance from senior doctors, can be important.

