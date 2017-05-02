Win!

New Moon Essence of Chicken.
Published
51 min ago

Win two boxes of New Moon Essence of Chicken worth $37.80. There are 15 sets to be won.

Simply answer this question:

Q. Made from the finest ingredients, New Moon Essence of Chicken is prepared using the double-boiled method and is vacuum-sealed to preserve its freshness and flavour.

This natural food supplement contains no fat, no cholesterol, no preservatives and no artificial flavouring.

A.True or False?

E-mail the answer with your full name, the last four digits of your identity-card number, your address and contact number to sthealth@sph.com.sg by noon on Thursday.

Specify "NewMoon" as the subject.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 02, 2017, with the headline 'Win!'. Print Edition | Subscribe
