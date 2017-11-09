What's News: November 09, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Compulsory patient database

Only 3 per cent of the more than 4,000 private healthcare providers - including specialist clinics, nursing homes and hospices - have contributed to the National Electronic Health Record system. The Health Ministry plans to make it compulsory.

TOP OF THE NEWS

COE prices up across board

The certificate of entitlement (COE) premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished 14.8 per cent higher to hit a 15-month high of $57,414. It was the biggest increase as COE premiums rose across the board at the latest tender yesterday on panic-buying triggered by the impending freeze on the vehicle population.

WORLD

Smog: Schools closed in Delhi

The authorities in New Delhi have closed schools as the Indian capital remained blanketed in smog yesterday. The government was mulling over reviving a plan where people would be able to drive their cars only on alternate days. According to the air quality index by the US embassy in India, fine particulate matter was more than double the safe levels in several parts of the city yesterday.

WORLD

Iran warns Saudi against 'war'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned Saudi Arabia against escalating a war of words, and said the country wanted a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen. This came as France said it was taking the allegations that Iran had violated UN Security Council resolutions seriously.

OPINION

Finding a fair sentence

How harsh a sentence is handed down in criminal cases can make or break lives. Singapore is reviewing the process by which sentences are decided with the goal of achieving consistency and more even-handed justice, writes Selina Lum.

HOME

Two e-scooter fires this week

Two fires involving electric scooters early this week have brought the tally for the year of fires involving personal mobility devices to 33. Yesterday's fire did not injure anyone, but a victim from Tuesday's fire is still in hospital with second-degree burns.

HOME

Green thumbs up for building

The new 11-storey Kampung Admiralty complex will receive the Outstanding Award this year at the seventh Skyrise Greenery Awards today. The integrated retirement hub boasts a combined rooftop community park, edible garden and rainwater catchment area.

BUSINESS

Benefits of sustainability

Businesses have a duty of stewardship to their shareholders, their employees, their customers and their community, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said at the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards last night. Studies show that sound sustainability standards lower a company's cost of capital, he said.

SPORT

Lions meet Lebanon tonight

National football coach V. Sundram Moorthy has balanced an ageing squad by naming five players under the age of 23 in the quest for Asian Cup qualification. Before meeting Group E leaders Bahrain at the National Stadium next Tuesday, the Lions take on Lebanon, also at the National Stadium, tonight. Sundram said: "The players are all motivated to play for the national team."

LIFE

A musical without actors

At Sudo, a performance tomorrow that is part of Esplanade's Mosaic Music Series, singer-songwriter Ferry and electronic music quartet Canvas Conversations will perform together. The audience will be encircled by six speakers, with a screen featuring live animation surrounding the stage.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Running red lights

From next month, Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulances will be allowed to run red lights when responding to life-threatening emergencies. str.sg/4tW5

PHOTOS

Trump in Asia

US President Donald Trump touched down in Japan on Sunday for the first leg of his two-week Asia tour. He visited South Korea on Tuesday and arrived in China yesterday. str.sg/4tTK