What's News: April 19, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Health campus in Woodlands

Woodlands is getting Singapore's first hospital complex with facilities designed from the outset to complement one another. It will also be driven by technology that enables fewer staff to care for patients. The 1,800-bed Woodlands Health Campus expects to see its first patient in 2022.

Final farewell to Othman Wok

Many people braved the rain yesterday to pay their respects to pioneer leader Othman Wok, who died on Monday, aged 92.

Mourners turned up at the Sultan Mosque, where a prayer session was held, and along the road when his casket was carried on a ceremonial gun carriage to Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetary, where he was buried.



Mr Mike Pence and Mr Taro Aso holding a press conference. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

US-Japan economic talks

The United States kicked off economic talks with Japan yesterday, with an eye on brokering a bilateral trade pact despite the latter's preference for multilateral deals. US Vice-President Mike Pence and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said they aimed to strive for "concrete results in the near term".

Malaysia's rising intolerance

The abduction of pastor Raymond Koh, who is accused of trying to convert Muslims, is stirring disquiet that religious intolerance in Malaysia could be taking a more violent bent. Nearly two months after he vanished, there has been a lack of new leads in his case. A14

OPINION

Orchard Rd revamp: Go slowly

Senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan is wary of a proposal to pedestrianise Orchard Road, a key artery in the downtown road network. It's better to first find out why the shopping belt is losing its lustre before making such a drastic change, he writes.

HOME

Tussle over $16m family home

A son of the founder of Swee Kee chicken rice is suing his two surviving brothers for his share after the family home was sold in 2015 for $16 million. Mr Moh Tai Siang had transferred his stake in 1985 to his brothers, but said they were holding it in trust for him.

HOME

Expect more monkey attacks

Wild encounters could go up as urban developments are built next to green belts, say experts. Since last October, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority has received about 160 pieces of feedback on monkey attacks and nuisance in the Segar area in Bukit Panjang.

BUSINESS

P&G digital innovation centre

Global consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) will invest US$100 million ($139.9 million) over the next five years to set up its first digital innovation centre in Singapore. It will be pivotal to its digital innovation in three core areas: supply chain management, analytics and e-commerce.

SPORT

President's show of support

Team Singapore athletes training for this year's SEA Games had a VIP visitor yesterday: President Tony Tan Keng Yam. He visited athletes from four sports - silat, fencing, netball and volleyball - training at the OCBC Arena for the Aug 19-30 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

LIFE

Drugs littered Prince's home

At the time of musician Prince's death, his Paisley Park home and recording compound in Minnesota were strewn with narcotic painkillers for which he did not have prescriptions, according to newly released court documents. But the documents do not solve the mystery of where Prince got the powerful opioid fentanyl that killed him last year.

VIDEO

Sourdough is king

The couple behind The Bakery By Woodlands Sourdough say it all began with their passion for breads. str.sg/thebakery

Take a bow

Student Arif Hamzah, 16, talks about his business plan to sell bow ties made from excess cloth and used clothing. str.sg/bowties

What it should have been

Yesterday's report, "A champion of multi-culturalism", gave the impression that when the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew paid tribute to Mr Othman Wok at his 75th birthday dinner, he was referring to events surrounding the 1961 split in the PAP. This is incorrect. Mr Lee was referring to the 1965 separation from Malaysia. We are sorry for the error.