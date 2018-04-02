What's News: Apr 2, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Research on colorectal cancer

After discovering five married couples afflicted with colorectal cancer, researchers at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore are now planning to recruit 200 spouses and 150 to 200 siblings of such patients to study whether genetic or environmental factors are to blame.

Starting venture at older age

The Institute of Policy Studies surveyed 2,634 Singaporeans between the ages of 50 and 70 to understand the economic and social impact of seniors who dabble in businesses. It found that senior entrepreneurs were likely to be better educated, and starting a business keeps them active besides providing them with an income.

WORLD

Painful return to Marawi

After fleeing for their lives nearly a year ago, residents of the battle-scarred southern Philippine city of Marawi were allowed back yesterday for the first time - to dig through the rubble that was once their homes. But soldiers were continuing to retrieve unexploded bombs from the 24 villages where the heaviest fighting took place.

WORLD

British eateries in the soup

The glorious days of restaurant expansion in Britain now appear to be over, and particularly for the mid-priced market. A coincidence of falling disposable incomes and the side effects of Britain's decision to leave the European Union have combined to cause havoc in its restaurant industry.

OPINION

Summit's risks for Japan

Plans for a groundbreaking Trump-Kim summit have placed Japan's security interests in great danger as it risks being sidelined and also blamed in the event of failure, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Foreign grads, blue-collar jobs

Even though they have degrees, some foreigners have opted to move to Singapore to take on menial tasks. A language barrier and employers who do not recognise their degrees mean they cannot land better paying white-collar jobs here.

HOME

Two car dealers shut suddenly

Apex Car, in Automobile Megamart in Ubi, and Novelty Auto, in First East Centre in Kaki Bukit Road 2, have shuttered without notice, leaving customers who have paid a total of some $300,000 in deposits in limbo. Police reports have been made against both companies.

BUSINESS

Market cap falls 2.9%

The market capitalisation of the Singapore bourse slipped 2.9 per cent by the end of March to $984.5 billion from a month ago, as trade war tensions hit the Singapore market. The weaker finish last month for the broader market reflects the loss in value of the 30 component stocks making up the Straits Times Index, with the STI market capitalisation down 3.1 per cent to $576.3 billion.

SPORT

Early birds sign up for ST Run

Mr Raymond Zhang was so keen to prepare for December's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon that he was the first to sign up for The Straits Times Run on Sept 23, two minutes after registration opened at noon last Thursday. Mr Keith Tiew, who enjoys the fringe activities, was the first ST subscriber to sign up, at 12.11pm.



LIFE

S'pore writers up for awards

Two Singaporeans have been shortlisted for the prestigious Hugo Awards. J.Y. Yang's (above) The Black Tides Of Heaven is in the running for Best Novella, while Vina Jie-Min Prasad's A Series Of Steaks and Fandom For Robots have been nominated for Best Novelette and Best Short Story respectively.The winners will be known on Aug 18.

