What you need to know

WHAT IS A CALORIE?

Calories are units of energy that are used to estimate the energy value of food.

The term "kilocalorie" is often used interchangeably with "calorie". What is the difference?

One kilocalorie (kcal) is equivalent to 1,000 calories.

When people talk about food, they often use Calorie - with a capital C.

One "large" calorie is the same thing as one kcal.

However, the capital letter is often dropped for convenience, which can lead to confusion.

In some countries, nutrition labels may also state the energy value of foods in kilojoules instead.

One kcal is equivalent to approximately 4.2 kilojoules.

WHAT IS THE CALORIE CONTENT OF DIFFERENT FOODS?

1g of fat: 9 kcal

1g of carbohydrates: 4 kcal

1g of protein: 4 kcal

1g of alcohol: 7 kcal

WHAT IS OUR DAILY RECOMMENDED CALORIE INTAKE?

It is recommended that men consume no more than 2,200 kcal a day, and women, 1,800 kcal.

However, these numbers may vary, depending on the individual's age or lifestyle.

A person who has a sedentary office job, for example, may not need quite as much energy.

