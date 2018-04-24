What loved ones can do to aid recovery

The first thing that families need to do is to learn that the gambling behaviour and addiction is the problem, and not the gambler himself, said Ms Naseera Banu, a counsellor at the National Addictions Management Service at the Institute of Mental Health.

"They need to understand that it is an illness that has taken over the person they previously knew so well, and has changed his behaviour," said Ms Naseera. "This helps them to talk to (an addict) in a more emotionally supportive way to help him in his recovery."

This can be done by being emotionally present, she said.

"Check on the gambler, how he is doing, whether he is eating, if he is sleeping… That way, at least the person in recovery does not feel as alone, and he feels supported," she added.

Mr Brian Russman, deputy chief clinical officer of addiction treatment centre The Cabin, said families can also discourage gambling by setting healthy boundaries.

These include stopping any financial support, like paying their rent or lending them money, that would otherwise feed the addiction.

As for friends, words of encouragement and companionship can go a long way.

Ms Naseera said friends can encourage the recovering addict to get into healthy activities, particularly those that do not involve spending much money. "It's crucial in getting them to feel that life goes on as per normal during recovery."

Kimberley Chia