Three new Zika cases at Serangoon North Avenue 1

SINGAPORE - A new Zika cluster has emerged, in Serangoon North Avenue 1 where three new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection surfaced.

All three cases are residents in the vicinity, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (July 26).

The NEA was notified of the cluster on Wednesday and has started vector control operations at the area.

Since the start of this year, the Republic has recorded 45 cases of Zika.

There are currently no other active clusters, or clusters under surveillance.

NEA said it conducted preventive inspections - to detect and destroy any potential mosquito habitats - in the vicinity before the cluster was found.

Zika information leaflets and insect repellents will be distributed to households by volunteers to raise awareness of Zika and emphasise the importance of preventing mosquito breeding.

NEA said residents are advised to apply repellent as a precaution.

It urged residents to cooperate with NEA officers by allowing them to carry out inspections and indoor spraying of their homes.

"Most people infected with the Zika virus do not develop symptoms, which heightens the risk of a Zika resurgence as it may take some time before a reintroduced Zika virus is detected," NEA said.

For more information on Zika, visit www.nea.gov.sg/zika and www.nea.gov.sg/zika-clusters.