Three hospitals here to switch to cheaper infant formulas from July 1

SINGAPORE - Parents may soon find it cheaper to feed their newborn babies with a move by three public hospitals here to switch to cheaper milk powder.

Singapore General Hospital (SGH), KK Women's and Children's Hospital and the National University Hospital said that they will be providing two cheaper types of ready-to-feed milk to newborn babies from July 1.

As most parents prefer to stick to the formula their infants had been fed while in hospital, this will make it easier for parents to continue with the cheaper brands after their babies leave the hospital. The cheaper milk powder - under the Nestlé Lactogen and Danone Dulac brands - will be sold in supermarkets.

The move was announced on Friday (Dec 29) by Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor after a tour of the maternity and labour wards in SGH.

It follows a public outcry earlier this year over rising prices of baby milk powder in Singapore, which are more expensive than those in Hong Kong.

At the event, Dr Khor said there has been a rise in babies being fed exclusively on breast milk. She noted that 86 per cent of babies born in public hospitals have been exclusively breast fed upon discharge, up from 76 per cent in 2013.

This was largely due to greater awareness of the benefits of breast feeding.

Related Story Parents turning to cheaper formula milk

Associate Professor Daisy Chan, a neonatologist at SGH, said breast feeding lowers the mother's risk of getting breast and ovarian cancers and helps her regain her previous weight faster.