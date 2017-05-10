Third fostering agency set up as Govt encourages more people to be foster parents

To encourage more people to be foster parents and to better support existing ones, a dedicated fostering agency run by the Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS) has been set up.

This is the third such agency and is part of an $8 million, three-year pilot scheme announced in 2014 to place more children in foster families instead of institutional settings.

The move was announced by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Faishal Ibrahim on Wednesday (May 10) at a Bedok Mall roadshow - an event held as part of the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) efforts to recruit more foster parents.

A dearth of foster parents is the biggest obstacle to the Government's target of having two-thirds of children in foster care be placed with foster parents, as opposed to care homes, said Ms Audrie Siew, Ministry of Social and Family Development's director of children in care services.

About two-fifths of such children are now with foster parents.

"We need to have more families come on board, especially for older kids, teenagers and children with special needs," Ms Siew told The Straits Times. "We are trying to demystify fostering older kids."

She added: "People say, 'Oh, these older children are not like a blank slate and they come with their own characters and issues...' But people need to remember that they still have needs."

In fact, she said, older foster children bring to the table their own lively personalities, compared with infants and toddlers.

"Foster parents tell us the conversations they have with these kids are actually quite meaningful."

The other two fostering agencies were set up in 2015 and run by voluntary welfare organisations MCYC Community Services Society and Boys' Town.

The three agencies recruit and screen foster parents, and offer them training and counselling.

Some of these functions used to be carried out by the MSF, but the pilot scheme lets social workers from the fostering agencies, who are more familiar with issues on the ground, help families instead.

The first two agencies now provide support and services to more than 150 children, or about one-third of the roughly 430 who are in foster care.

The agency headed by PPIS is expected to be up and running by the third quarter of this year, and it is hoped that it, too, will take in about 75 children.

PPIS, set up in 1952, has 16 centres that focus on family services, student care and early childhood education. The non-profit organisation was also appointed a centre of specialisation for working with Malay-Muslim families by the National Council of Social Service in 2009.