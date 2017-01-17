Ultimate frisbee player survives on fruit-and-water diet

Q: What is your secret to looking fabulous?

A: Part of the credit goes to Nanyang Polytechnic's ultimate frisbee club, as the training sessions help to keep me fit. I believe that looking fabulous is not about how others see you, but how you view yourself.

Q: Was there ever a time when you weren't fit and fab?

A: Yes, definitely. During my primary school days, I was in the Trim and Fit Club. I weighed about 82kg in Primary 5 and 6.

During my secondary school days, I was in the volleyball team but I did not follow any fitness routine. I was not really fit then.

Q: What is your diet like?

BioBox

NAVANETHA KRISHNAN VEERAPANDIAN Age: 20 Height: 1.78m Weight: 70kg Mr Krishnan is a final-year student in food science and nutrition at Nanyang Polytechnic. He is on a Home Team Diploma Scholarship and will join the Singapore Police Force when he graduates next year. The captain of the polytechnic's ultimate frisbee team started playing the game about three years ago. He wants to try out for the national under-24 men's ultimate frisbee team after graduation. He also plans to return to the polytechnic to guide junior players. Mr Krishnan's father died when he was nine. His mother, 53, is a preschool teacher and his 24-year-old sister works part-time in administration.

A: Lean meat and eggs, or bread for breakfast. Rice or pasta with meat or fish, and vegetables and fruit for lunch. And milk for dinner.

Q: Milk for dinner?

A: Yes, I have it for dinner as I'm usually home quite late after training or doing my internship.

After training, I will just drink a glass of chocolate milk. And if my internship ends late, I will do a 10-minute intensive workout at home and drink a glass of milk. This keeps me full throughout the night.

Q: What are your indulgences?

A: Ice cream and waffles.

Q: How did you realise that ultimate frisbee is a very demanding sport?

A: I realised it was tough when I joined the polytechnic's frisbee club more than three years ago.

My teammates showed me the intensity, spirit and passion of the sport. There is so much to ultimate frisbee that not many people know about, especially the effort and time we have to put in just to improve that 0.01 per cent that will make a big difference in the game.

It is a sport that requires agility, footwork, physical and mental skills and, most importantly, adaptability.

Q: How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

A: Being physically and mentally strong is really important.

Sometimes, I'm not able to attend training because of school or work. I would then go to the gym or train by myself to keep up.

Q: How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

A: I am doing an internship as part of my diploma in food science and nutrition. It is definitely not easy to balance work, sports, family and friends. Proper time management is important. It is also essential to be able to adapt to changes.

Q: What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness or diet?

A: The most extreme thing I have done is one month of intensive training, which included ultimate frisbee skills training, hydro training (workouts in the pool) and "running suicides", while surviving on a diet of only fruit and water.

"Running suicides" refer to a drill where you have to run repeatedly across the length of a hockey pitch within a very limited time.

I was too focused on the goals and neglected my health. I was also easily exhausted and fell sick more often.

Q: What is the biggest sacrifice you have made to stay fit and fab?

A: Giving up my social life and important events, such as birthday celebrations of friends and family members. Most of my friends have heard this from me again and again: "Sorry bro, I'm training today. Next time, mate."

Q: How has your active lifestyle influenced your family?

A: My family has always been supportive of my sports activities. My active lifestyle has indirectly influenced them too. For instance, my sister goes for runs and we often challenge each other to see who can run farther or faster.

I also keep my mother and sister's diet in check, such as limiting their sweet drinks.

Q: What do you say to those who make fun of ultimate frisbee?

A: I would say: "Try it out and you will see how intensive it can be."