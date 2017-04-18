Smart technology, 2-in-1 hospital and gardens galore: 6 interesting facts about Woodlands Health Campus

SINGAPORE - The upcoming Woodlands Health Campus (WHC), one of the six "star attractions" in the proposed revamp of the Woodlands estate, is set to open progressively from 2022.

A general hospital, a community hospital, specialist clinics and daycare facilities for the elderly will be housed in the 1,800-bed campus, which will span an area over 7.66 hectares - the size of 11 football fields.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who was present at the WHC's ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday (April 18), said the campus has to be "future ready" in the face of an ageing population.

Here are six interesting facts about the campus.

1. Convenient to access

The campus will be within walking distance of the future Woodlands South MRT station, which is slated for a 2019 opening.

The station (TE3) is part of the 31-station Thomson-East Coast MRT line, which will open in five phases through to 2024.

2. Integrated acute and community hospital

WHC will be the first where both hospitals are built together and share the same building so as to facilitate the seamless transfer of care.

The transfer of critically ill patients will also be made easier as the Emergency Department is connected by trauma lifts to the podium, which houses the diagnostic facilities, operating theatres and Intensive Care Unit.

3. 'Hospital for the future' - use of smart technology

In line with the Government's Smart Nation vision, the use of smart technology will be crucial for WHC to improve its quality of patient care while utilising less manpower.

Mr Gan noted its importance in his speech, when he reference a recent article by The Economist that envisioned the hospital of the future to resemble an air-traffic control tower.

For instance, the use of telehealth will help improve access to care by allowing patients to access hospital services from their own homes.

Online services will also be deployed to allow patients to "transact anytime, anywhere" - these include online check-in and registration, online ordering of medication and online payments.

Artificial intelligence is also being looked at to help healthcare providers sift through large amounts of data, so they can make better decisions and reduce medical errors.

Lastly, the use of robotics will automate backend logistics such as food services and housekeeping.

4. Dedicated block for specialist clinics

The block will be connected by a bridge to the podium, and is supported by satellite radiology, outpatient rehabilitation and an outpatient pharmacy.

Clinics will be grouped according to diseases and patients with co-morbidity will be able to consult, within a single visit, specialists, nurses and therapists.

5. Better long-term care for elderly patients

Daycare facilities for the elderly will feature a cluster living environment to promote dignity and help maximise residents' independence.

A dementia-friendly facility will include living room space for residents' family members allowing them to spend quality time together.

An inter-generational "Dementia Garden" will also host meaningful programmes for the seniors and youth.

6. Green spaces galore

WHC will be designed as an "open and inviting campus" with green spaces located around and within it to create a relaxing and healing environment.

The integrated hospital will feature the first purpose-built park for patient healing. Designed by National Parks Board (NParks), this "Forest Healing Garden" will be divided into four zones.

The first two zones are meant to provide a serene environment for meditation and leisure walking, while the other two will facilitate social interactions through activity lawns, community gardens and play areas.

A second park, called the "Therapeutic Gardens" (designed in consultation with NParks), will help with patients' early rehabilitation.

The park will feature specially chosen plants and landscaping that aid in their recovery.