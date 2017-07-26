Singapore has two peak flu periods a year

In Singapore, influenza cases are broadly tracked by looking at the numbers of people who report to polyclinics for acute respiratory infections. An average of 3,191 people visited polyclinics for such infections each day during the second week of July. This is an increase from 2,835 the week before.

But not all such infections are necessarily due to the influenza virus.

Singapore typically has two peak influenza periods every year - one around April to June and the other towards the end of the year.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, chills, muscle aches and general fatigue. While most people recover from the flu within a week or so, it is not always a mild illness.

Among those with weakened immune systems - such as young children and the elderly - the virus can cause pneumonia, hospitalisation, and death. This is also the case for those with chronic health problems, such as asthma and diabetes, as well as pregnant women.

A flu vaccine costs between $20 to $25 at polyclinics. If you fall into one of the high-risk groups, you will be able to pay using your Medisave.