Singapore-developed scanner can assess wounds in seconds, with greater accuracy

SINGAPORE - A Singapore- developed wound scanner can assess the severity and depth of wounds in seconds - when a nurse would take about half an hour.

It can also carry out the task with greater accuracy.

Called Kronikare, the scanner has been on trial since August at Saint Andrew's Community Hospital.

It was one of the productivity enhancement devices shown to Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat during his tour of the community hospital and the adjacent Changi General Hospital on Wednesday. (Dec 6)

Mr Heng chairs the Committee on the Future Economy, which has identified healthcare as one of the growth sectors.

Singapore is filing a patent on the scanner's artificial intelligence controlled thermal imaging system, which uses smart phone technology.

Kronikare can assess a wide variety of wounds from ulcers to wounds caused by accidents. It provides detailed information that helps with diagnosis and treatment.