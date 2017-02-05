Senior 'superheroes' work up a sweat

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
48 min ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

Madam Tan Ah Guat (centre), 70, was among some 200 "superheroes" dancing their way to health at the Bedok Sports Centre yesterday morning. Senior citizens in costumes and masks exercised to a Zumba beat before taking part in a walkathon and carnival games. The event by ActiveSG and the Institute of Technical Education College Central was part of a campaign to get more Singaporeans, especially the elderly, to exercise regularly. More student-led sport events will be rolled out to reach out to segments of the community. 

SEE HOME

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 05, 2017, with the headline 'Senior 'superheroes' work up a sweat'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping