Senior 'superheroes' work up a sweat

Madam Tan Ah Guat (centre), 70, was among some 200 "superheroes" dancing their way to health at the Bedok Sports Centre yesterday morning. Senior citizens in costumes and masks exercised to a Zumba beat before taking part in a walkathon and carnival games. The event by ActiveSG and the Institute of Technical Education College Central was part of a campaign to get more Singaporeans, especially the elderly, to exercise regularly. More student-led sport events will be rolled out to reach out to segments of the community.

