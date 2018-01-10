Schemes that keep elderly people well at home to be scaled up

SINGAPORE - More patients will soon benefit from out-of-hospital care with the expansion of two tried and tested health programmes.

A scheme that provides elderly people with post-discharge care to reduce their chances of getting hospitalised again will be scaled up from the current base of 3,000 patients to 5,000 by the end of the year (2018).

Another initiative, where trained volunteers in the community keep an eye on elderly residents living near them, now covers 18 neighbourhoods such as Bedok and Geylang Serai and will be widened to more. This follows the integration of SingHealth and Eastern Health Alliance healthcare clusters, said Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Amy Khor. The move brings hospitals like Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Changi General Hospital (CGH) under one group.

The merger of SingHealth and Eastern Health Alliance is part of a larger regrouping of Singapore's six regional health systems into three integrated clusters due to be completed early this year. The National Healthcare Group (NHG) and Alexandra Health System will merge, as will the National University Health System and Jurong Health Services.

The Health Ministry had said the new entities can tap the combined strengths of the original clusters. This will allow for services could be scaled up under the expanded cluster, so residents in a wider area can tap them.

Speaking at the SingHealth Integrated Care Symposium on Wednesday (Jan 10) held at The Academia at Singapore General Hospital, Dr Khor highlighted the need to "provide a smooth and holistic experience for patients" when integrating care from various care providers such as those from primary care, acute care, intermediate and long-term care, or in the social sector.

She noted that the two schemes to be expanded has seen positive results.

The post-discharge care programme, called Communities of Care, has helped 3,000 elderly residents of Chinatown, Tiong Bahru, Bukit Merah, Katong and Telok Blangah, stay out of hospital since its launch in April last year (2017). These patients were identified by a care team at SGH to have complex medical conditions and require close monitoring. They may also face social issues, such as loneliness, lack of caregiver support and financial difficulties.

Under the programme, they receive home visits and calls from the care team. The team also works with social organisations such as NTUC Health, Tsao Foundation and Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities to devise a care plan for each patient, which can include support services like home and day care, psychosocial support, financial assistance, interim caregiving, and meals-on-wheels.

The other programme, Neighbours for Active Living, has helped reduce hospitalisations and duration of hospital stays for residents in the eastern part of Singapore. This is done by having volunteers check on elderly residents and they will alert the hospital if they spot any health issues.

It was started by the Eastern Health Alliance and South East Community Development Council.

"The close coordination between the care team and volunteers has halved the overall number of hospital admissions among residents with various conditions in the programme over a six-month period," said Dr Khor. "The average length of hospital stay has also reduced from about seven days to four days."

The three-day SingHealth Integrated Care Symposium gathers 680 people from local health institutions to exchange ideas on how to shift the focus of healthcare beyond the hospital to the community, with 450 attending the symposium on the first day.