Remembering dad through running for cancer event

Q What is your secret to looking fabulous?

A I think there is a misconception that exercising alone can help you look "fabulous".

It is important to balance exercise with good eating and sleeping habits, and doing things you enjoy. If you are happy and healthy, you will shine.

Q Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

A After I came down with dengue fever last year, I had to stop training for three weeks.

I lost around 5kg. When I got well, my appetite came back and I slowly got back to my routine and regained my fitness.

Q What are your indulgences?

A Char kway teow. I don't have a favourite stall, but I eat it once a month.

Q What is your regular diet like?

A I don't watch my diet as I have cultivated good eating habits from young.

I choose healthier options whenever I have my meals. Before competitions, I try to avoid char kway teow and other oily foods.

BioBox

DANNY YEO Age: 26

Height: 1.82m

Weight: 70kg Ten training sessions a week might seem overwhelming, especially when you are still studying, but Team Singapore swimmer Danny Yeo says it is all about balance. The final-year business undergraduate at the Singapore Management University makes sure he eats well, has enough sleep and spends time with family and friends. He also plays badminton and table tennis to unwind. The freestyle specialist will be taking part in Run For Hope 2017 on Feb 19. The event aims to raise awareness of cancer and funds for cancer research here. This is the second time he is taking part in the 3.5km Family Run. He is supporting the cause as his father died from cancer a few years ago. His mother is a housewife and his older sister is a lawyer.

Q What do you do to relax ?

A I watch TV shows like The Flash and The Walking Dead.

I also hang out with my girlfriend and meet my friends - anything that takes my mind off swimming and school.

Q What are the three most important things in your life? A My loved ones, friends and values such as integrity.

Q What's your favourite part of your body and your least favourite?

A My shoulders are my favourite. I don't have a least favourite.

Q What are your must-dos before and after a race or training session?

A I stretch before and after a training session, and I sometimes relax by soaking in a hot tub.

Before a race, I always listen to music as it helps me focus on my performance.

Q How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

A It's important. However, I do it to improve my performance, not to look good. I represent Singapore in swimming and I want to do my best for the team.

Q How do you balance school and training?

A It's a compromise. I have to give up part of my social life.

Q What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness or diet?

A I don't believe in extreme fitness regimes or diets because fitness is a lifestyle.

Q How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

A When I go for my morning training, my mum will tag along and go for a light run. I guess I was the one who influenced her.y girlfriend and I like to challenge each other in table tennis. We also play badminton and go for runs occasionally.

Q Why did you decide to take part in Run For Hope 2017?

A My father died a few years ago from duodenal cancer (cancer of the small intestine).

I hope that by running, I can help raise awareness for cancer and cancer research.

Q How are you preparing for the event?

A Although swimming and running are totally different sports, I feel that my swim training helps me run better, such as building up my stamina.

Q Would you go for plastic surgery?

A No, I am happy with how I look and there is nothing I would like to change about my appearance.

Q Do you think you're sexy?

A Me? No way.