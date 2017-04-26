Push for companies to create healthier food products

SINGAPORE - Food manufacturers who want to create healthier products will get extensive Government support, including help with marketing and speedier approval processes.

This also includes schemes to help companies export their products overseas, said Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat on Wednesday (April 26 ) morning.

"As we become more health conscious, taste and convenience will no longer be enough to win over consumers' dollars," he said. "Health will become an important factor for many consumers."

One of the new schemes is the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme, which will invest $20 million over the next three years to support manufacturers in creating healthier staple foods.

The regulatory environment for such companies will also be improved.

Mr Chee was reiterating the Government's commitment to support the food industry at the Food Vision Asia Conference, held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.