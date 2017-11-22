Punggol Polyclinic to open on Nov 24

SINGAPORE - Punggol residents will soon have a new four-storey polyclinic.

Punggol Polyclinic, part of the SingHealth Polyclinics (SHP) network, will open on Friday (Nov 24) at Oasis Terraces, located next to Oasis LRT station. A sheltered link bridge connects the station to the polyclinic.

It will be Singapore's 19th polyclinic, and the 10th under the SHP network.

The key services offered at the facility include outpatient medical care and treatment for chronic and acute conditions, women health services such as screening for cervical and breast cancer, child health services, immunisation and development assessment.

X-ray, physiotherapy and podiatry services will also be offered, making the polyclinic a one-stop location for patients' various medical needs.

The new polyclinic is age-friendly with features such as lifts and ramps for wheelchair users.

Punggol Polyclinic will work closely with the upcoming Sengkang General and Community Hospitals, general practitioner clinics and other community service providers to care for residents.

Patients should make appointments before visiting, through the SHP Central Appointment on 6643-6969 during clinic operating hours, to reduce the waiting time there. First-time visitors have to take a queue ticket at the level 3 self-service kiosk to register at the counter.

More information can be found on the SHP website at https://polyclinic.singhealth.com.sg/ from Friday.