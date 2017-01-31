Psoriasis patients have higher risk of getting chronic ailments

People over the age of 50 may have problems with high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.

But psoriasis patients, even the younger ones, are at higher risk of developing such health issues.

According to studies done worldwide, psoriasis can lead to two times the risk of developing these chronic ailments.

This risk also appears to increase with the severity of the disorder.

Around one per cent of the population in Singapore has psoriasis.

Dr Eugene Tan, a consultant dermatologist at the National Skin Centre (NSC), said that increased awareness of this higher risk can help early detection of the condition.

Psoriasis is a chronic skin disorder where skin cells grow at an accelerated rate, maturing in two to three days instead of the usual three to four weeks.

This leads to a build-up of skin cells, resulting in red, scaly and thickened patches.

Also known as psoriatic plaques, these may itch and flake off when scratched. Each plaque is usually well-defined and appear most commonly at joints. This condition is not contagious.

With the knowledge that psoriasis patients are at higher risk, the National Skin Centre conducted a survey of patients with moderate to severe conditions, who were screened for metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is loosely defined as having three of five risk factors for heart attack or stroke.

The risk factors are high blood pressure, low levels of "good" cholesterol, abdominal obesity, Type 2 diabetes and high levels of triglyceride, a type of fat found in blood.

Over four years from June 2012 to May last year, patients at the NSC's psoriasis clinic were surveyed to find out if they had metabolic syndrome.

The study found that 52 per cent of patients at the clinic had been diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure or high levels of lipids in the blood.

Additionally, more than half of those with any of the three conditions were being treated for them.

Madam Lee Siew Eng, 72, is one such patient.

Although she had already been diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, she found the link worrying.

"I have to be more careful and try to eat healthier or simpler food," she said.

Patients who did not have metabolic syndrome were encouraged to go for regular health screenings.

While the reasons for the link between psoriasis and metabolic syndrome have not been established, research suggests that it may be due to the nature of the skin condition.

Psoriasis is a systemic disease, meaning that it affects the entire body and not just a specific part.

As a result, besides inflammation of the skin, the inflammation may also occur in other organs of the body.

If this happens in the blood vessels, they will become hardened and thickened, leading to a higher risk of stroke and heart disease.

The NSC is conducting a study to find out if there is a link between psoriasis and metabolic syndrome at the genetic level.

Stress and excessive consumption of alcohol can worsen a patient's psoriasis condition.

Some lifestyle factors, such as smoking, increase the risk of developing metabolic syndrome while also aggravating psoriasis.

Dr Lynn Chiam, a dermatologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Medical Centre, said that she always tells psoriasis patients at her clinic about the greater risk.

"I tell them to avoid eating fried food and exercise more. I even tell those who smoke to quit smoking.

"I think it is important for all doctors who see psoriasis patients to know the link and highlight it to them," she added.