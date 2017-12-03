Private ambulance operators face stiffer rules

Rules for private ambulance operators have been tightened for the first time in nearly two decades, and these changes will have the law behind them.

The new standards are part of an effort to improve patient safety and quality in the industry, said a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman in response to queries from The Sunday Times.

They will come into force under the new Healthcare Services Act, which will be tabled in Parliament sometime next year.

The new rules are four times as long as the old guidelines issued in 1998, and far more comprehensive.

Among other things, private ambulance operators will now have to register their vehicles as either private emergency ambulances or medical transport services. The latter will not be allowed to use sirens or lights.

"For both of these services, the standards now define minimum crew competencies, capabilities and training requirements, as well as essential equipment and medication lists to be maintained," added an MOH spokesman.

He said that the ministry will introduce a voluntary accreditation scheme to encourage private ambulance operators to make the changes early.

It is also working with third parties to develop training programmes for ambulance crew to meet the new standards.

Many of the new rules are merely codifying standard practices in the industry, said private ambulance operators. But they expressed concerns about how some changes could affect their operations.

"While the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) serves only non-emergency cases, we will activate the sirens or beacons if the situation calls for it," said SRC secretary-general Benjamin William.

Mr William added: "Without the sirens and beacons, the resultant delay could be detrimental to people's lives as they could be deprived of prompt medical attention."

Dr Charles Johnson, who runs Hope Ambulance, said that he plans to register its entire 42-ambulance fleet as private emergency ambulances.

"Costs will rise, but this is to be expected with improved delivery of medical care," he said. He added that subsidy models could be developed to help with this.

NTUC Health, which runs three nursing homes, said that it engages private ambulance services 30 to 40 times a month.

They are typically required for patients who need a stretcher and medical equipment on standby when they go for a doctor's appointment, as well as those who are being admitted to or discharged from hospital.

"Based on experience, there may be a need to improve the conditions of some of these private ambulances that are old and run-down," said an NTUC Health spokesman. "At times, they are also late for pick-ups and that would not be acceptable in time-sensitive situations."

Linette Lai