People eyeing ingredients, rather than marketing claims

For years, health advocates have urged the public to read the ingredients and ignore the marketing.

For years, consumers have ignored the health advocates. But it looks as if they are finally listening.

Food purchases are less driven these days by what is written on the front of the box than by what is listed as ingredients, said Mr Andrew Mandzy, director of strategic insights at Nielsen.

About 61 per cent said that the shorter the list of ingredients, the healthier the product.

Many consumers are looking beyond the boxes themselves. In 2014, 48 per cent of consumers went online for health information. Last year, 68 per cent did.

Mr Mandzy said the use of technology such as calorie-tracking apps is also up. "There's a shift in how people are thinking about 'what is better for you'."

He said: "People want back-to- basics, simpler ingredients."

Health professionals are happy to see the shift. "The overall trend of a more educated consumer is excellent," said Dr Sharon Allison-Ottey, who is also a health educator.

"Being aware of what you are eating leads you to eat less."

Claims like "low-fat" and "excellent source of vitamin C" are starting to lose their magical powers, according to Nielsen data.

Sales of items marked for their lower fat content are down 1.2 per cent in dollar value over the past five years. For "fat-free" items, sales are down 2.7 per cent.

Items marked for their "vitamins and minerals" have seen a 0.8 per cent decline in that period.

One claim, at least, still seems to work - "natural", an essentially unregulated and, therefore, meaningless term.

So-called natural foods include chicken nuggets, Cheetos and Gatorade. Sales for products that bear the "natural" label are up 4.2 per cent.

But Nielsen has created a separate category with more narrow criteria.

For that category, the market researchers took a closer look at ingredients, store placement and the rest of the brand.

Anything labelled "USDA-certified organic", for example, was in. Anything with genetically modified organisms, or artificial or synthetic ingredients was out.

The growth in that category was nearly triple the growth in the broader one, at 11.2 per cent.

As consumers pay closer attention to ingredients, they may be getting a little too zealous, avoiding some that are largely harmless.

Sales of gluten-free products are up 11.8 per cent over the past five years while soya-free sales are up 29.8 per cent. But health professionals do not recommend that the average person cut out either of these ingredients.

Dr Allison-Ottey said: "Unless you are diagnosed with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, 'gluten- free' has nothing to do with the actual health benefits of the food."

As for soya products, unless you have breast cancer, in which case, the estrogen content is a concern, you do not need to avoid it, she said.

But gluten-free and soya-free are just the beginning.

No artificial ingredients, no trans fats, no high-fructose corn syrup and no GMOs are also popular, as manufacturers cater to what consumers want to see on packaging.

"The trend is towards products that have more 'free from' labels on them than a Nascar driver has motor-parts endorsements on his jacket," a Packaged Facts market research report said.

BLOOMBERG