Patients get post-hospital care under new community programme

Mr Wong Ah Ann, 68, a beneficiary of a newly launched community care programme, sharing his experience with Dr Lily Neo (in light blue), an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, and Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor (right).

Yesterday, SingHealth Regional Health System, in partnership with Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng constituency, launched its first community care programme.

It aims to enhance post-hospital care for elderly patients in Chin Swee Road and Banda Street. To date, the programme provides home-based care and social support for 263 seniors.

Under the new programme, elderly patients with complex medical conditions and social problems are identified before being discharged from hospital. A personalised care plan is then customised for each patient.

After discharge, a care team conducts home visits and calls patients regularly to ensure that they are coping well. Weekly meetings are held to review the senior's well-being.