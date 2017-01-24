Overate? Here are five remedies

Many people tend to overeat during Chinese New Year and end up with digestive problems.

One may end up with a bloated tummy or even throw up after scarfing down a big feast.

Some of these discomforts can be soothed with herbal remedies which can be easily prepared at home.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician Neo Min Jun - who works at Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic and divides her time among the branches in Chinatown, Tiong Bahru and Simei - offers five remedies for digestive issues that may plague revellers this festive season.

IF YOU ARE CONSTIPATED

Try: White carrot soup

Why: White carrot, or radish, can causemore frequent muscle contractions in the stomach and large intestine. These contractions tend to be less frequentwhen you are constipated. How:Boil one quarter of a stick of white carrot, together with 150g of pork ribs with an adequateamount of water. Simmerthe soup till the white carrot softens.Addsoya sauce or salt to taste. Take the soup with the white carrots.

IF YOU VOMIT AFTER OVEREATING

Try: Ginger-orange peel tea.

Why:Fresh ginger is used to enhance qi (vital energy) circulation to relieve vomiting and indigestion. Orange peel helps to reduce muscle spasms in the stomach and small intestine. This tea helps to relieve stomach cramps and suppress the urge to vomit. How:Put two to three slices of fresh ginger with 10g of orange peel in 200ml of hot water. Drink it warm.

IF YOU HAVE OVERINDULGED IN OILY FOOD AND MEAT

Try:Hawthorn oolong tea

Why:Hawthorn contains large amounts of citric acid, maslinic acid and ursoli acid, which will help your body to digest the food at a quicker rate. Thistea is not suitable forpregnantwomen.Hawthorn promotes blood circulation, according toTCMtheory. Pregnantwomenshould not take herbs that have this effect, unless prescribed by aTCMphysician. For pregnantwomen,theymaycause side effects like mild gastric cramps and increase the risk of miscarriage. How:Brew 15g of oolong tea in 200ml of water. Boil 3g to5g of hawthorn for 15 minutes.Mix both and drink it warm.

IF YOU ARE BLOATED

Try: Malt tea

Why:Malt contains amylase and invertase, which are enzymes that aid in the digestion of starch. The vitaminBcontent in malt also improves the body’s digestion ability. How:Brew a pot of malt tea withone to two teabags of malt tea. There isno need to add sugar or sweetener. Drink it warm.

IF YOU HAVE A HANGOVER

Try: Pueraria flower tea.

Why:Pueraria flower has compounds that affecthow the body manages alcohol. It can help to lower the amount of alcohol circulating in your blood. How:Put 15g of pueraria flower in a pot with 200ml of hot water. Simmerfor five to 10 minutes. Drink it warm.