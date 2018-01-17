Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier

SINGAPORE - Orange Valley Nursing Homes has opened its sixth home in Balestier, making it the largest operator of such facilities here.

Its latest nursing home started operations on Jan 2 and has 116 beds, Orange Valley told the media during a tour of the new home on Wednesday (Jan 17).

The new facility will also offer short-term stays, as well as step-down care options when the caregiver or family members are not available or when round-the-clock supervision and medical care are required.

It will also provide rehabilitation services for both in-patient and out-patient cases, such as for those who have had amputation or joint surgery, or suffered a stroke or Parkinson's disease.

Ms Lyn Edel Yip, deputy chief executive officer of Orange Valley Healthcare, said the new facility "is well-positioned to work closely with the neighbouring healthcare providers such as restructured and private hospitals as well as General Practitioners to provide seamless quality care for patients with diverse medical needs and conditions".

The Balestier facility adds to existing Orange Valley nursing homes in Changi, Clementi, Marsiling, Simei and Sims Avenue. In total, Orange Valley now offers more than 1,000 beds.

Orange Valley Nursing Homes is the nursing home arm of the Orange Valley Healthcare Group, an eldercare service provider which also offers services such as home care, senior activity centres, ambulance service.

The Group was acquired by media group Singapore Press Holdings for $164 million in April last year.