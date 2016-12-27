Opt for low-fat coconut cream for an even healthier treat

Compared with the usual spread of festive cakes and desserts, this jelly dish is a lower-calorie option for the post-Christmas period.

Each serving has 107 calories, which is lower than the 150- to 200-calorie guideline for a snack.

As there is no added sugar, the carbohydrate comes from the naturally-occuring sugars in the fruits and coconut water.

Fruits are generally a good source of fibre. Yellow and orange fruits, such as jackfruit and mango, are rich in beta-carotene, which is good for the eyes.

Coconut water, on the other hand, is high in potassium. This mineral is useful for counteracting the blood pressure-raising effects of sodium.

Jelly can be considered a healthy dessert but it would no longer be healthy if you added too much sugar to it.

Another factor is whether there is any fibre. You can get this from fruits, as seen in this recipe, or from the type of jelly base you use.

Konjac can be used as an ingredient to increase the fibre content of jelly. You can use commercial varieties like Konnyaku Jelly.

Boosting the fibre content of the jelly dish can promote a greater sense of satiety.

This can be helpful, given that this recipe does not have much protein, which helps to make you feel full.

For an even healthier treat, opt for a low-fat version of coconut cream, which is the main source of fat and saturated fat in this recipe.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION (per serving of 186g)

Energy: 107kcal

Protein: 2.8g

Fat: 4.2g

Saturated fat: 3.6g

Carbohydrate: 14.3g

Dietary fibre: 1.6g

Sodium: 64mg

Derrick Ong

Founder and principal dietitian, Eat Right Nutrition Consultancy