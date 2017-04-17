NKF to open 7 new dialysis centres by 2020, to benefit about 1,300 patients

SINGAPORE - About 1,300 patients will benefit from the opening of seven new National Kidney Foundation (NKF) dialysis centres across the island by 2020, including a mega dialysis centre in Jurong West.

The first of the seven new centres will open in September in Admiralty. This will be followed by facilities in Ubi in December and West Coast in January next year. Opening dates for dialysis centres in Jurong East, Toa Payoh and Marsiling have yet to be confirmed, said NKF.

This comes as existing dialysis centres are running at almost full capacity. Last month, The Straits Times reported that Singapore's three charity dialysis organisations had space for only 100 new dialysis patients, which would last until June or July, according to the Ministry of Health.

NKF currently runs 31 dialysis centres, which cater to more than 4,000 patients with kidney failure - making up over two-thirds of the 6,000 patients in Singapore.

In March last year, the non-profit organisation announced it was building a mega dialysis centre in Jurong West. In October, it announced it will set up a centre in the upgraded Toa Payoh West Community Centre by 2020, equipped with at least 20 dialysis machines.