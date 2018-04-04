New SGH building to expand A&E facilities

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) is expanding its accident and emergency facilities with a new emergency medicine building due to be completed in 2023. This development comes amid a rising demand for emergency care, especially in the light of an ageing population.

The new 12-storey building will have about four times the space of existing facilities. It will also be connected to the main hospital complex as well as speciality centres, such as the upcoming Outram Community Hospital.

The expansion was welcomed by the public as well as SGH staff, with many anticipating better efficiency and shorter waiting times.

