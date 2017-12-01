Medical fee benchmarks from next year

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be releasing fee benchmarks for medical procedures to help patients discern if they are being charged reasonably.

The benchmarks, to be put out next year, also aim to help slow spiralling healthcare costs. They come a decade after medical fee guidelines by the Singapore Medical Association were dropped as they were deemed anti-competitive.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the upcoming benchmarks will not face similar issues as MOH is "independent of the service providers".

He added that doctors are not compelled to follow the recommendations, but may set their own fees. However, patients could inquire with their doctors or the medical institution if they are being charged more than the benchmark.

