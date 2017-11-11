Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital officially opens first active ageing hub

SINGAPORE - To meet the needs of elderly residents in the Kallang and Whampoa region, the Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (KWSH) opened a community care centre at McNair Road.

The centre, which was officially opened on Saturday (Nov 11), is the first active ageing hub under the Health Ministry's (MOH) plan to build 10 such hubs in new public housing estates.

It provides rehabilitative care as well as social programmes for the benefit of residents in the area, complementing services offered by the hospital on Serangoon Road.

The event on Saturday also saw the signing of an agreement between KWSH and Ngee Ann Polytechnic to collaborate on identifying and developing technology to be used in its community care centres, senior care centres and nursing homes.

KWSH will also be responsible for another active ageing hub under the MOH initiative, which is set to open at St George's Lane in 2019.

Since the McNair Road centre's soft opening three months ago, more than 500 elderly have paid the nominal fee of $5 a year for membership.

It gives them access to a gym designed for seniors, and activities such as line-dancing.

Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Amy Khor, who attended the event, said active ageing hubs will provide the elderly with opportunities to volunteer as well as receive the medical care they need.

"By twinning both types of services, we hope to help seniors age healthily, engage them socially and provide care and support when they become frail."