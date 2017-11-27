Keeping sharp vision in your 40s

Is the font size on your phone at the maximum because you have difficulties viewing text on your small mobile screens? Have you been squinting a lot lately and experiencing eye strain or headaches? Do you find yourself increasingly holding reading materials further and further away from your eyes?

If you’re nodding to all of the above, you might be experiencing a vision condition called presbyopia.

Not many know this but presbyopia affects our quality of life, and may have a significant impact on how we view the world.

What is presbyopia?

It is a vision condition that affects the ability of our eyes to focus on objects that are near, in varying degrees. This can lead to headaches, eye strain and visual fatigue that makes near-vision tasks such as reading and looking at your phone challenging and tiring.

What causes presbyopia?

When we focus our eyes on something, small muscles pull and flex the lens in our eyes into shape for a sharper image. As we age, the lens in our eyes loses their elasticity, thus making it harder for the muscles to do their job. This results in blurry images when the object we are focusing on is too near for the limited range of elasticity of our natural lenses.

Is presbyopia preventable?

As presbyopia is part of the natural ageing process of our eyes, everyone will eventually be affected by it at some point in life.

What can you do?

Although presbyopia is inevitable, options such as multifocal contact lenses and glasses can help to correct and provide you with clearer vision. However, wearing glasses can be inconvenient and sometimes leave grime along the sides of your nose after a long day. In the event that you forget to bring along your glasses, you may find it really difficult to get through the day without clear vision.

Instead, when you wear multifocal lenses, you’re free from the hassle and inconvenience of a pair of glasses. Multifocal offers you the best of both worlds: corrected vision to get you through the day effortlessly, while allowing you to look your best.

Where to seek help from?

The next time you see a loved one or family member struggling to read or look at something up close, it may be because they have presbyopia. Share your knowledge about the condition and encourage them to seek professional help to troubleshoot the issue early on for better ocular health.

