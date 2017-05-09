Inspired by Singapore Paralympians

Q I specialise in sports medicine because...

A I have always been interested in sports. I was inspired by the sport physicians with whom I have worked and I find that I really enjoy working with athletes.

Q I come across all types of cases from...

A High-performance athletes to patients with chronic diseases who are trying to improve their medical condition through sports, or just to become fitter.

Be more active - a sedentary lifestyle has been shown to be one of the biggest causes of disease and disability.

Q One of the more interesting patients I've treated was...

A A marathon runner with poorly controlled diabetes. He found it hard to control his blood glucose levels because he had difficulty balancing his nutritional requirements with his activity level.

We worked with a multi-disciplinary team to optimise his diabetic medications and improve his dietary habits to keep his glucose levels stable. We also ensured that he was properly fuelled for his runs.

Q A typical day for me...

A Is spent mostly on seeing patients. I also do research on various aspects of sports medicine. From time to time, I provide medical cover at a local or international sports event, which can be very fulfilling. I was at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Bio Box

DR LIM ANG TEE Age: 40 Occupation: Associate consultant, Changi Sports Medicine Centre Dr Lim developed an interest in sports medicine during medical school. When he completed his housemanship and medical officer posting in Singapore in 2007, he went to Australia to work as a doctor for two years. While there, he obtained a master's in sports medicine from the University of Queensland in 2009. Dr Lim then returned to Singapore and practised family medicine at Bedok Medical Centre. He obtained a master's in family medicine from the National University of Singapore in 2012 and joined the Changi Sports Medicine Centre a year after that. Last August, the bachelor completed his sports medicine specialist training. He was Team Singapore's chief medical officer at the Rio 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. His parents are retired and he has an older brother.

Q I would describe the experience in Brazil as...

A Life-changing. As chief medical officer for Team Singapore, I provided medical care for our athletes and officials. It was an honour to be working alongside our Paralympians. Seeing their grit and determination to succeed against all odds was humbling and inspiring.

Q One little-known fact about sports medicine is that...

A We don't just see athletes. We treat anyone who has sustained musculoskeletal injuries from physical activities. These people range from weekend warriors to those involved in the performing arts.

I play the harp, which is one of the more physically demanding instruments to play, so I appreciate the toll that performing arts can take on the body.

Q The things that put a smile on my face are...

A When patients recover and go back to their favourite physical activity. Working with disabled athletes who are passionate about their chosen sport and seeing how sport enables them, is also unbelievably rewarding.

Q The mistake that patients usually make is...

A Not planning ahead when taking part in strenuous activities. I have seen patients who started training for a marathon only a couple of months before the event.

Q It breaks my heart when...

A I have to tell an athlete that he or she can't compete in an event because of an injury.

Q My best tip is...

A Be more active - a sedentary lifestyle has been shown to be one of the biggest causes of disease and disability.