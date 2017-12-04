Healthier lifestyle starts with small steps, says Khor

Take small steps towards a healthier lifestyle by exercising more regularly, going for health screenings for early detection and watching your nutrition.

That was yesterday morning's theme at Hong Kah North Community Club, where residents were joined by Dr Amy Khor for an exercise and cooking demonstration.

The Senior Minister of State forHealth and the Environment and Water Resources said: "The important thing to remember is that we all have to start somewhere and doing a little is better than doing none."

The 2018 Health Calendar, which was launched at the event, featured exercises tailored for women at all stages of their lives, information on well-balanced diets, healthy recipes, as well as useful information about breastfeeding and weaning foods that could help with infant nutrition.

Some 15,000 copies will be distributed to women from lower-income families in the Hong Kah North constituency and islandwide. An electronic version can be downloaded from the Health Promotion Board's Health Hub and Hong Kah North's Facebook from today.

Dr Khor urged women to go for health screenings, adding: "Many of us have to juggle work and family, among other responsibilities. We play a key role in taking care of our families, and have to be role models and set good examples by leading a healthier lifestyle ourselves."

Dr Khor said that maintaining a healthy lifestyle would help reduce the risk of falls. The Health Promotion Board also launched the second run of the National Falls Prevention Awareness Campaign yesterday.

Statistics have shown that six in 10 falls among seniors occur at home. This year's campaign will focus on simple ways we can keep our homes safe to prevent falls, Dr Khor added.

Healthy Food Love Packs, sponsored by the Hong Kah North Grassroots Organisations, were also distributed at the Hong Kah event to the constituency's lower-income residents.

The packs contain healthy food options such as brown rice vermicelli, jasmine brown rice, canola oil, sardines and baked beans. They will replace the food rations given to eligible families in Hong Kah North on a monthly basis for one year at a time, subject to a review after each year.

Celebrity chef Eric Teo, together with Dr Khor, demonstrated how to cook healthy and tasty dishes using some of the items from the Healthy Food Love Pack.

The event was organised by the community club's Women's Executive Committee and LadiesFirst, a group of local female professionals championing causes for women and children.