Healthcare professionals here issued advisories on risk of dengue vaccine Dengvaxia: HSA

SINGAPORE - Healthcare professionals here have been issued advisories on a dengue vaccine which could be harmful to people not previously infected by the virus.

On Wednesday (Dec 6), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said all healthcare professionals here have been issued advisories about the latest findings on the vaccine, Dengvaxia, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

It added that it will further strengthen the warnings and recommendations in the prescribing information of the vaccine, as well as closely monitor it to ensure its continued safety and efficacy.

Produced by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur, Dengvaxia was found to have a possible detrimental effect when used on people who did not previously have dengue. Those who were vaccinated and later became infected could have "more cases of severe disease", Sanofi said in its alert earlier this month.

Sanofi had said it will ask the authorities in countries where it has been approved for use, such as here, to update their information on the vaccine, and to disseminate it to doctors and patients.

Dengvaxia, the world's first dengue vaccine, has been available in Singapore since March, after the HSA in October 2016 approved its use in patients between 12 and 45 years old.

Back then, the HSA had flagged the potential risk of severe dengue after reviewing data of the vaccine from Sanofi. It informed healthcare professionals about the risk and recommended that patients consult their doctors before getting the vaccine. Educational materials and the package insert of Dengvaxia also included information on the risk.

In addition, serology testing to identify previous dengue infection was made available at the major hospitals here.

Related Story Philippines recalls world's first dengue vaccine Dengvaxia over safety concerns

With the latest development, the HSA said it is now working with Sanofi to "strengthen the package insert" to include the warning of an increased risk of hospitalisation for dengue and clinically severe dengue in vaccinated individuals not previously infected by dengue.

However, Sanofi had also added that for those who had been previously infected, the vaccine "provides persistent benefit against dengue fever".

The HSA noted that dengue vaccination is not part of the national immunisation programme here, which means the vaccine is given to individuals only when benefits outweigh the risk.

"The benefit-risk profile continues to be favourable for individuals aged 12 to 45 years with previous dengue infection as supported by clinical studies. The necessary safeguards are in place in Singapore such as the availability of serological testing to determine prior dengue infection," it added.