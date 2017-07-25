Healthcare needs to transform to cope with ageing population: Health Minister

SINGAPORE - With an ageing population and the rising burden of chronic diseases, Singapore's healthcare delivery needs to be transformed in three ways, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (July 25).

First, investment must be made into promoting healthy lifestyles, he said.

Second, care should be brought closer to patients, from the hospital to the community.

And third, healthcare should not just be of good quality, but also of good value to patients.

"To achieve the care transformation that we envision, we will require talented and passionate healthcare professionals and leaders to transform the practice of medicine and the delivery of healthcare services, leveraging on technology," he said.

Mr Gan was giving the opening address at the Healthcare Scholarships Award Ceremony held at Raffles City Convention Centre, where he gave out 188 scholarships.

"As potential future leaders in your respective fields, we hope that each of you will in time contribute to co-creating a better healthcare system for the future," he told the audience of healthcare professionals.