Health diary: Mental health seminar

FRIDAY, FEB 17
HEALTHY WEIGHT LOSS
National University Hospital (NUH) senior staff nurse Loh Lee Leng talks about the problems that hinder the process of losing weight and how you can overcome them.
NUH, Main Building 1, Level 1, 1 pm to 2pm. Free. To register, call 6772-2184.
SATURDAY, FEB 18
PHYSIOTHERAPY
Find out how physiotherapy can help wheelchair- or bed-bound patients.
HCA Hospice Care, 12 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, Auditorium 2pm - 3.30pm. Free. To register, go to www.hca.org.sg/hospice/events
