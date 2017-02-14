Health diary: Mental health seminar

FRIDAY, FEB 17

HEALTHY WEIGHT LOSS

National University Hospital (NUH) senior staff nurse Loh Lee Leng talks about the problems that hinder the process of losing weight and how you can overcome them.

NUH, Main Building 1, Level 1, 1 pm to 2pm. Free. To register, call 6772-2184.

SATURDAY, FEB 18

PHYSIOTHERAPY

Find out how physiotherapy can help wheelchair- or bed-bound patients.

HCA Hospice Care, 12 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, Auditorium 2pm - 3.30pm. Free. To register, go to www.hca.org.sg/hospice/events

