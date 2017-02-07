Health Diary

Published
1 hour ago

FRIDAY, FEB 10

MANAGE GERD AND INDIGESTION

Find out when to seek medical attention for gastro- oesophageal reflux (Gerd), which occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, and dyspepsia or indigestion. Dr Kim Guowei, an associate consultant at the division of general surgery at National University Hospital (NUH), will talk about treatments for these conditions.

Health Education Hub, NUH, Main Building 1, Level 1, 1 pm to 2pm. Free. To register, call 6772-2184.

HAVE A HEALTH-RELATED EVENT?

E-mail the information to sthealth@sph.com.sg at least two weeks before the event and specify LISTINGS as the subject. We reserve the right to list events for publication at our discretion.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2017, with the headline 'Health Diary'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

